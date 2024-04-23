Navi Mumbai: Taloja Residents Considers Boycott Upcoming Lok Sabha Election as a Protest Against Ongoing Water Crisis

Over 200 housing societies in Taloja Phases 1 and 2 are preparing for another protest march at CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur due to persistent issues with water supply over recent months. With the model code of conduct in effect, they have sought permission from the Election Commission and police for the protest.

Facing a water crisis amidst the scorching summer, Taloja residents are contemplating boycotting the upcoming poll scheduled for May 13. Their plan involves either boycotting the election altogether or voting against the incumbent Member of Parliament.

Organized under the banner of the Taloja Colony Federation, over 200 residents from various societies convened a meeting on Sunday to address the recurring water crisis.

Read More: - Pune Crime: Accused Wanted in Katraj Firing Incident Arrested by Bharti Vidyapeeth Police

Prasad Patil, a senior member of the Taloja Colony Federation, alleged that while previous protests temporarily improved water supply, the issue resurfaced shortly afterward. Following a survey of housing societies, they concluded that the current water supply remains inadequate.

"Despite the saffron alliance holding government positions at both the state and central levels, including MLA, MP, and local corporator, Taloja continues to face a severe water crisis. Consequently, we have decided to cast our votes against the incumbent party," stated Patil. He added that a meeting will be convened to finalize their decision.

In anticipation of the election, residents are inclined to stage a protest march at CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur. "We have submitted a formal letter to the police, Election Commission representative, and CIDCO regarding the protest and await permission," noted Patil, emphasizing that water is an essential commodity warranting serious attention from the administration.

Residents are advocating for a guaranteed 10 MLD (Million Litres per Day) water supply in Taloja Phases 1 and 2, with scheduled daily supply times maintained, eliminating the reliance on tankers.

While CIDCO had promised to provide water through tankers in the absence of regular supply, residents allege encountering abusive language from CIDCO officials whenever they request water. "Many housing societies are forced to spend up to Rs 25,000 daily on water tankers, leaving them with no alternative," lamented Patil.