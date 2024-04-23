Pune Crime: Accused Wanted in Katraj Firing Incident Arrested by Bharti Vidyapeeth Police

The Bharti Vidyapeeth Police have arrested suspects linked to the firing incident that transpired on March 20 in Katraj. Investigations indicate that the gunfire stemmed from a longstanding dispute. The arrested individuals are Tejas Mahadev Khatpe, aged 23, residing at Shriram Mandir in Ambegaon Budruk, Katraj, and Tushar Dhanraj Chavan, aged 24, residing on Salchiyamata Rasta in Katraj.

According to the police, there was an argument between two groups near Swami Narayan Temple in Katraj. On March 20 the accused Akash Pawar, Rohan Pawar, Tushar Mane, Tushar Chavan, Dada Chavan, Tejas Khatpe, Swaroop Rathod, and Gajanan assaulted and opened fire at the complainant. The accused Tejas Khatpe attacked Rishikesh Barde with an iron crowbar.

Accordingly, a case was registered under sections 307, 324, 323, 506(2), 504, 143, 144,147, 148, 149, of the Indian Penal Code and sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and sections 3(25), 4(25) if the Arms Act. The police personnel of the Bharti Vidyapeeth police were searching for the wanted accused when police constable Vikram Sawant and Rahul Tambe received a tip off the accused Tejas Khapte and Tushar Chavan was spotted near Anjani Nagar in Katraj. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and arrested the accused.

The action was taken under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2 Smartana Patil, Assistant Police Commissioner (Swargate Zone) Nandini Vagyani, Senior Police Inspector Dashrath Patil, Police Inspector (Crime) Sharad Jhine, The investigation team officers, Assistant Police Inspector Sameer Kadam, Police Sub Inspector Dheeraj Gupta, Police Constable Vikram Sawant, Rahul Tambe, Dhanaji Dhotre, Harshal Shinde and others took the action.

