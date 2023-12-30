Navi Mumbai Teachers Face Inquiry for Alleged Private Business Ventures

Two teachers in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) education department are facing a departmental inquiry for alleged involvement in private businesses, a potential violation of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.

Assistant teachers Rotundas Patil and Omkar Gupta, stationed at NMMC schools 106 and 77 respectively, received show-cause notices following complaints about their business activities. Their unsatisfactory responses led to rejection of their explanations and issuance of charge sheets, triggering the inquiry.

"Patil is accused of operating a Chinese food business within the municipality," a senior civic official said. "Gupta faces complaints related to diverse commercial activities, including money transfer services, PAN card and Aadhaar card facilitation, online ticket bookings, rental operations of a Vashi Naka medical store, and leasing a steel factory under the name Harsha Online." The official confirmed that neither teacher sought prior permission for these ventures.

The inquiry initiated under Rule 16 of the conduct rules will determine if any disciplinary action is warranted.