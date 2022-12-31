Navi Mumbai: Trailer driver arrested after auto-rickshaw driver dies in Sanpada flyover accident

After hitting a stationary trailer on the Sion-Panvel highway's Sanpada flyover, a 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died and a passenger was injured. The accident occurred about 4 a.m., while the auto-rickshaw was travelling from Mumbai to Nerul. The trailer driver, Deepak Kumar Bind, 22, was apprehended by the Sanpada police. The deceased was named Javed Zahid Ansari, a Malad East resident, and the injured passenger was Pravin Sharma, 44, a Nerul resident.

According to police, Sharma arrived at his Nerul residence in Javed's rickshaw on Tuesday morning. Javed didn't spot the trailer parked on the flyover when the rickshaw arrived at the Sanpada flyover on the Sion-Panvel road at 4 a.m. Both Javed and his passenger, Pravin, were critically injured in the collision after becoming trapped beneath the rickshaw trailer. Sanpada police rushed to the scene and admitted both of them to the hospital after receiving the information. Ansari, on the other hand, was declared dead before admittance.

The trailer driver was found to be at fault in the initial investigation because he failed to turn on the rear parking light when the vehicle came to a stop on the flyover. He hadn't even placed a reflector behind the trailer as a safety precaution.