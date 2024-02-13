Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: Residents of Taloja Plan Protest Over Poor Water Supply

Residents from approximately 80 housing societies in Taloja 1 and 2 are gearing up for another protest march at CIDCO Bhawan in Belapur due to ongoing issues with water supply over the past few months. Despite assurances in writing, residents claim they are still not receiving sufficient water.

Organized under the Taloja Colony Federation, society members convened on Sunday and unanimously decided to stage another demonstration, labeled the 'Handa-Morcha,' outside the CIDCO water supply offices in Kharghar and Belapur to highlight the severe water crisis. Prasad Patil, a senior member of the Taloja Colony Federation, alleged that previous protests have temporarily improved water supply, but the issue resurfaces shortly afterward. Patil stated that after conducting a survey of housing societies, they concluded that the current water supply is inadequate.

Residents are demanding a guaranteed 10 MLD (Million Litres per Day) water supply without the reliance on tankers in Taloja Phases 1 and 2, with scheduled daily supply times maintained. Additionally, residents are calling for an immediate assessment and installation of pipelines in Phase 1 Sectors 2, 11, 7, 5, and 12 to address low water pressure, accompanied by a clear timeline from CIDCO. They are also requesting CIDCO to reimburse monthly private water tanker bills, which can amount to Rs 2 to 3 lakhs per month for housing societies.

During the meeting, society members unanimously agreed on the need for swift action from the CIDCO water supply department and warned of a 'Chappal Dikhao' protest if water supply is not promptly restored. Patil mentioned that they are scheduled to meet with CIDCO to discuss their demands and will decide on the protest march within the next two days.