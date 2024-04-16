Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Suspended for 24-Hours in These Areas on April 18

Residents of Digha ward under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are being cautioned to prepare for a 24-hour water supply shutdown commencing from Thursday, April 18, at 12 pm, until Friday, April 19, at 12 pm. This shutdown is imperative for the urgent repair of the pipeline extending from Katai Naka to Sheel Tank of the Barvi dam water supply scheme, overseen by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Throughout this duration, the water supply between Katai and Thane will be halted, affecting the water availability in Digha ward. The NMMC is urging residents to store water beforehand and use it prudently during the shutdown period.

Upon resumption of water supply, residents can expect water to be supplied at low pressure for the next few hours as the system stabilizes. The NMMC acknowledges the inconvenience caused and appreciates residents' cooperation during this maintenance activity.

The affected areas receive approximately 75 million liters per day (MLD) of water supply from the MIDC, with a significant portion catering to the slum pockets and gaothan areas. Additionally, the TTC industrial areas receive 50 MLD of water from the MIDC. However, the NMMC primarily fulfills its water demand from its own Morbe Dam.