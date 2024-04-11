Navi Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Clear Skies With Maximum Temperature of 33 Degrees Celsius

Navi Mumbai is set to enjoy another day of respite from the intense heat as the Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts mainly clear skies for Thursday. With temperatures expected to peak at 33 degrees Celsius, the city can anticipate a pleasant day ahead. Over the next 48 hours, temperatures will fluctuate between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a relative humidity of around 50 percent.

As the weekend approaches, expect a partly cloudy sky with a slight increase in temperature. On Wednesday, the Thane-Belapur Industrial Area (TBIA) recorded a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius.

In response to the rising temperatures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued directives to mitigate heat-related issues. Citizens are urged to stay hydrated, opt for lightweight, light-colored clothing, and seek shade when outdoors. Sunglasses, umbrellas, and appropriate footwear are recommended to minimize sun exposure. Pet owners should ensure their animals have access to shaded areas and an adequate water supply.