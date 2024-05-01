Navi Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Clear Skies With Maximum Temperature of 37°C

Navi Mumbai residents can brace themselves for fluctuating temperatures on Wednesday, as forecasted by the Regional Indian Meteorological Department. While a drop in temperature is expected, the day will still bring warmer conditions, with the mercury projected to climb to 37 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity levels are anticipated to reach up to 59%, amidst predominantly clear skies.

According to the IMD, Navi Mumbai is set to experience hazy weather conditions with slow wind speeds hovering around 5 km per hour. This is expected to result in a range of temperatures, with the minimum dipping to 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum peaking at 37 degrees Celsius.

The IMD predicts a continuation of similar weather patterns over the next 48 hours in Navi Mumbai.



