Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Likely to Hit 40 Degrees Celsius in Next 48 Hours

Residents of Navi Mumbai are set to endure rising temperatures and increased humidity levels on Thursday, according to the latest forecast from the Regional Indian Meteorological Department. The mercury is expected to climb to a scorching 37 degrees Celsius, accompanied by relative humidity reaching up to 66%. Skies are predicted to remain predominantly clear throughout the day.

Both the minimum and maximum temperatures are projected to range between 25 and 37 degrees Celsius, indicating little respite from the oppressive heat. Looking ahead, a further increase in temperature is anticipated over the next 48 hours, with the maximum expected to soar up to 40 degrees Celsius. This uptick in temperatures adds to the discomfort already felt by residents in the region. In response to these alarming forecasts, the IMD has issued a heatwave alert for Thane, Raigad, and certain parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29. With the heatwave intensifying and humidity levels on the rise, residents are urged to remain vigilant and prioritize their health and well-being during this challenging period of weather conditions. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.

