Navneet Rana Attacks Uddhav Thackeray, Claims He Has No Right to Speak Against PM Modi

BJP leader Navneet Rana has criticized Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) party chief Uddhav Thackeray in response to his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. Navneet Rana questioned Uddhav Thackeray’s commitment to Hindutva, recalling her own experience during Thackeray's tenure as Chief Minister.

Rana claimed, “When Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister, I was kept in jail for 14 days simply for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. A sedition case was filed against us. Where did Uddhav Thackeray's Hindutva go then?” She continued, “Today, he speaks against the Prime Minister, but he is not worthy of doing so.” Rana also questioned Thackeray's silence during the atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, asking, “Where was Uddhav Thackeray then? He didn’t remember Hindutva then.”

Rana emphasized that Hindus, like herself, are actively fighting for the community, while accusing Thackeray of merely opposing and taunting others. “The people have given you a befitting reply in the assembly elections, and now you’ve suddenly remembered Hindutva,” she added.

In his earlier statement, Uddhav Thackeray had raised concerns about a notice from the BJP to demolish the Shri Hanuman temple near the Dadar railway station in Mumbai, which has stood for 80 years. Thackeray questioned the BJP's Hindutva stance, stating, “This temple was built by a laborer with hard work, and now the BJP wants to demolish it. Where is BJP's Hindutva now?”

Thackeray also criticized the government's response to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of the head of the ISKCON temple there. He questioned, “Why is the world guru silent? What is Narendra Modi going to do about this? You had stopped the war in Ukraine, so what steps is the government taking now?” Thackeray’s remarks were in response to ongoing concerns about the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and the temple demolition issue in Mumbai.