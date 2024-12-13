Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls D Gukesh to Congratulate Him on Historic World Chess Championship Win, Says "You Have Made All of Us Proud" (Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh after he became the youngest world chess champion in history. Gukesh achieved this milestone by defeating Ding Liren of China at the World Chess Championship held in Singapore.

On Thursday, December 12, the final match saw an intense battle between Gukesh and Ding Liren. Ultimately, 18-year-old Gukesh secured the win with a score of 7.5 to 6.5. With this victory, Gukesh became the second Indian player to reach the World Chess Championship after Viswanathan Anand and the youngest player globally to achieve this feat.

In addition to the title, Gukesh received a prize of 18 crore rupees.

Devendra Fadnavis called Gukesh to personally congratulate him. Fadnavis praised Gukesh’s remarkable achievement and the pride it brought to the nation. The Chief Minister also shared a video on X capturing the moment.

A Heartfelt Call with the Youngest Chess World Champion, Gukesh D!♟️🇮🇳



Had a heartfelt conversation with Gukesh D to congratulate him on winning the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore and becoming the youngest 18-year-old World Champion. A marvellous achievement that… pic.twitter.com/Z8YeQO1I5y — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 13, 2024

During the call, Fadnavis said, “Namaste Gukesh. Many congratulations. You have made us absolutely proud. What you have achieved at your age is something very rare. All Indians are very proud of you. When you are back, we want to invite you to Maharashtra. We would like to felicitate you. You have made all of us proud. All the best.”