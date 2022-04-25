'Navneet Rana not allowed to go washroom in jail', says Devendra Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said in a press conference that if the state government is only following Hitler's tendencies, then it is better to fight with them rather than communicating. The state government had convened an all-party meeting today on the backdrop of the ongoing controversy over the issue of loudspeakers. BJP has boycotted this meeting.

A press conference was organized to explain the role of BJP in this regard. In this, Devendra Fadnavis strongly attacked the Thackeray government. Fadnavis also alleged that Navneet Rana was being ill-treated in the jail. An MP is arrested for wanting to recite Hanuman Chalisa and is charged with treason. If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is treason, then we are ready to commit treason every day. It is a shame that according to the information I have received, Navneet Rana is being treated very poorly in jail. Navneet Rana was not even given drinking water. She was not even allowed to go to the washroom. This is very shocking ", said Devendra Fadnavis.

"The treatment meted out to Navneet Rana in jail is a disgrace to the state's democracy. Where are those who are shouting about democracy now? Navneet Rana has complained to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha through her lawyers about the treatment being meted out to her in jail," Fadnavis said.