Nawab Malik again runs for special bail, files fresh application

Nawab Malik, a NCP leader and minister arrested on charges of money laundering and buying property from Dawood Ibrahim's close associates, has filed a fresh bail application in a special court. Allegations of a relationship with Dawood have been denied in the application. Malik said the ED could not produce any evidence in this regard. Nawab Malik was struck down by the Supreme Court in April.

Malik had applied to the court for interim bail. However, the court had rejected the application saying it was not appropriate to intervene as the investigation was ongoing. The petitioners had moved the apex court after the High Court rejected Nawab Malik's bail application. But even here, Malik was not relieved. The ED is investigating Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. Nawab Malik has been in ED custody since February. During the hearing on the bail application, the apex court had said, "We cannot intervene at this stage of the investigation."