Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh move SC, seek permission to attend floor test in Maha tomorrow

NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who are lodged in jail on Wednesday moved Supreme Court seeking permission to attend the floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow. Supreme Court has agreed to hear their plea today evening.

Maharashtra Governor's has order to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test and prove its majority in the House on Thursday (June 30). The Special Assembly will convene at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Thursday. The day's proceedings shall be video-graphed and telecast live, with provisions for adequate security both inside and outside the legislature, the Governor has directed.

A 3-page letter to the effect was issued to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary by the Raj Bhavan late on Tuesday soon after a delegation of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the Governor and urged him for immediate directions to the MVA to prove its majority.

The two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Malik and Deshmukh are presently incarcerated as undertrial prisoners in separate money laundering cases being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Thecourt had earlier denied Malik and Deshmukh permission to vote for Rajya Sabha and MLC elections citing section 62(5) of the Representation of People's Act to say they are not permitted to vote since they are in prison.