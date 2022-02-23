Nawab Malik Arrested: After Malik's arrest, NCP ministers hold meeting in Mantralaya

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The investigating agency probed Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.

After the arrest of Nawab Malik, a meeting of senior NCP ministers has been started at Mantralaya. A meeting of senior ministers has started at the NCP office. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Rajesh Tope are present at the meeting. Discussions are underway on the arrest of Nawab Malik.

Nawab Malik had been interrogated since morning. Nawab Malik was summoned for questioning after Iqbal Kaskar mentioned his name. Since then, the ED has taken action against him. After the arrest of Nawab Malik, he has been taken for medical treatment. As a result, NCP workers have become aggressive. Nawab Malik has been arrested after an eight-hour interrogation by the ED.

ED officials rushed JJ to the hospital with Nawab Malik for medical checkup. From there he will then be taken to court. Nawab Malik has been blamed for buying land from criminals. Action has been taken against Nawab Malik in this case.



