Nawab Malik gave Rs 5 lakh to Haseena Parkar not Rs 55 lakh, ED in PMLA court

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik paid Rs 5 lakh, not Rs 55 lakh, to Haseena Parkar to buy the land, the Directorate of Recovery (ED) told the PMLA court. There was a typo from us. But now we are the ones who are pointing out the mistake to the court, said ED's lawyer. ED also demanded that his custody be extended for interrogation.

Malik was arrested on February 23 in connection with an alleged connection to the underworld and money laundering. The court then remanded Malik in custody for eight days. The matter was argued in the PMLA court today. ED's lawyer Anil Singh then told the judges that the ED had made a mistake. Malik bought the land from Haseena Parkar. He calculated Rs 55 lakh for that, it was mentioned in the documents. But in reality this figure is Rs. 5 lakhs. Singh said that the number 5 was typed twice by mistake while typing.

Malik's lawyers expressed displeasure over the explanation given by the ED's lawyers. Malik's lawyer Amit Desai was asked how the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) could make such a mistake. Desai argued that the old case was being deliberately scrapped to seek political revenge on Malik. ED counsel Anil Singh sought extension of Malik's custody. Malik was undergoing treatment between February 25 and 28. He was admitted to the hospital. Therefore, they should be remanded in custody for another 6 days. Singh told the court that he could be questioned during this period.