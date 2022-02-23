Nawab Malik in ED custody then who is tweeting from his account?

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has taken action against Maharashtra Minority Development Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. He has been arrested by the ED. At around 5 am, ED officials brought Nawab Malik to the ED's office for questioning. After an eight-hour interrogation, Malik was finally arrested by the ED and there has been a stir in political circles. The role played by the NCP throughout the day after the arrest of Nawab Malik by the ED is being shared on Malik's Twitter account. Due to the arrest of Nawab Malik, NCP workers have started protesting outside the ED office. Veterans including NCP's chief Sharad Pawar have reacted and all these reactions have been shared on Twitter. Information is being shared from Malik's official Twitter handle and his office's official Twitter handle. It was first reported from Nawab Malik's official Twitter to handle that the ED raided Malik's house at 10.23 am.

Nawab Malik retweeted the tweet from his official Twitter account. Since then, all events have been shared on both Twitter handles. So, if Nawab Malik is in the ED office for interrogation, then who is running his Twitter account? Such a question is present. It is being speculated that Malik has given the id, password of his Twitter account to someone, as well as the person writing and tweeting on it will be in Malik's special trust. So, is it possible to tweet from the official Twitter handle while ED is inquiring Malik? This question is also being presented.

Meanwhile, Malik's official Twitter handle tweeted at 3.46 pm. Fight, win and expose everyone! This has been tweeted. So, at 4.39 pm, Nawab Malik retweeted a tweet.