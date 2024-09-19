Nawab Malik’s Son-in-Law Update: Sameer Khan in Critical Condition After Two Surgeries

Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, is in critical condition after a serious accident on Tuesday. He has undergone two surgeries to remove blood clots from his head but remains unconscious and will be monitored in the ICU for the next 48 hours, according to police reports. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. outside Criticare Hospital on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, where Khan and his wife, Nilofer Malik Khan, were waiting for their vehicle.

Their driver, 38-year-old Abul Mohammad Saif Ansari, had parked the sports utility vehicle (SUV) while the couple was inside for a routine check-up. Reports indicate that he fell asleep while waiting. When Khan called for him, the driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to accelerate and strike Khan, dragging him for over 50 feet.

The SUV came to a stop after colliding with a boundary wall of a nearby complex, leaving Khan trapped between the vehicle and the wall. Bystanders quickly helped free him and rushed him back into Criticare Hospital. Thankfully, no other vehicles were on the road at the time, although three nearby scooters were damaged in the incident. Nilofer sustained minor injuries in the crash. The driver has since been charged with rash driving and endangering lives, police added. Khan's condition remains critical as he continues to receive care in the ICU.