NCP Ajit Pawar's Claim on Nashik Seat Remains Intact, Says Chhagan Bhujbal

There is a strong race in the Grand Alliance over the Nashik Lok Sabha seat. A few days ago, minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that he was withdrawing from the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse met Chief Minister Shinde in Thane yesterday. This time, he is said to have finalized his name for the Nashik seat. However, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that the NCP's claim to the Nashik seat remains intact.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Parth Pawar Granted Y Plus Security Amidst Tense Campaign in Baramati

"I am grateful to Union Ministers Amit Shah and Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me. All three of our parties have big candidates. The nomination should be decided as soon as possible. The opposition candidates have started campaigning and are currently at the forefront of the campaign." Minister Chhagan Bhujbal also said that even if the central leadership convinces him once again, he will not fight.

"We still have a claim on the Nashik seat"

"Our workers are still demanding. They had to be persuaded. Godse, who met him (CM) in Thane yesterday, should give us good news," Bhujbal said. "If Bhujbal works on the Nashik seat, will the Maratha community go against us in the Assembly? Some people might think so. Some may also wonder if there will be a problem in other places if I contest here. I was never against the Maratha community, our opinion was only to give a separate reservation. I will never give up on the OBC community issue," he said.

"We still have a claim on the Nashik seat, we also have women candidates. We have people working all the time. Not just working for elections, there are a lot of nominations in the BJP as well. The Shiv Sena also has candidates and will campaign for who will be the Mahayuti candidate," he said.

"The women of Nashik have urged me for my candidature, and I have listened to their request. I'm not upset, sometimes some things work out and others don't. I had asked Bal Thackeray for a ticket only once in my life, that too for the BMC, after which I gave up the ticket," Bhujbal said.