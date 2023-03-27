NCP and Shiv Sena leaders engage in Twitter war over Malegaon meeting banner

Jitendra Awhad, a former minister and leader of the NCP, and Sheetal Mhatre, a spokesperson for the Shiv Sena, have been in a state of conflict for the last few days.

On Sunday, the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in Malegaon. Sheetal Mhatre posted a picture of an Urdu banner in Malegaon on Twitter, which sparked a conflict between Mhatre and Awhad on the social media platform.

Sheetal Mhatre from the Shinde group tweeted, questioning the Thackeray group's Hindutva ideology and asking if they were even born in Maharashtra, the same soil where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj built Hindavi Swarajya.

In response to Sheetal Mhatre's tweet, Jitendra Awhad replied, "Speak on this tai... especially for your information… because you have a habit of pushing it on someone else."

The conflict between Jitendra Awhad and Sheetal Mhatre did not end with just one tweet, as Awhad continued to tweet in a strong tone. It remains to be seen when this dispute will come to an end.