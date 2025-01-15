NCP Beed Unit Dissolved Amid Uproar Over Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s Murder

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), dissolved the party's Beed district unit, according to reports. It has also come to light that future district office-bearers will undergo a character verification process. The party has made it clear that individuals with a criminal background will not be allowed to join the party.

The move is a significant setback for Dhananjay Munde, who has had major influence over NCP affairs in Beed. The situation escalated after Vishnu Chate, the NCP's Kej taluka president, was linked to the brutal murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Chate, currently in judicial custody and facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), has been accused of involvement in the killing.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with senior party officials from Beed district. According to reports, during this meeting, he made the decision to dissolve the district unit. A new district committee will soon be appointed for Beed. Meanwhile, Munde had a brief 10-minute meeting with Pawar at the latter’s bungalow on Tuesday evening. After the meeting, Munde left for Parli. It is speculated that Munde may have submitted his resignation to Pawar ahead of the meeting. Pawar had reportedly asked Munde to visit Parli due to the tense situation following the MCOCA charges on Karad.

