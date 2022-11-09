NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to join Bharat Jodo Yatra on Nov 11

Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray will attend the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 11, while NCP's Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awadh will attend tomorrow. At the same time, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also join the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7 September. After the Yatra entered Maharashtra from Telangana on Monday night, the Congress MP on Tuesday morning paid obeisance at Gurdwara Yadwari Baba Zorawar Singhji Fateh Singhji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.