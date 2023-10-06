NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Kharge and Rahul, discusses plan forward for opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), reportedly met with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday to discuss the strategy for the opposition alliance INDIA, which had its last meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

The opposition bloc has not met since Mumbai and is likely to do so soon, sources said. The three leaders discussed the current political situation and the road ahead for the alliance, which is looking to take on the BJP in the upcoming assembly and general elections. They also chalked out plans for the next meeting of the INDIA bloc, the sources said.

The discussions on Friday took place in the context of the cancellation of a joint public meeting of the INDIA alliance in Bhopal in October. The cancellation was attributed to the objections raised by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath regarding statements made by DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, that were seen as critical of Sanatan Dharma, according to sources.