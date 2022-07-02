NCP chief Sharad Pawar reacts on the dismissal of Maharashtra Wrestling Council

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Wrestling Council, headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar, has been sacked. The Maharashtra Wrestling Council has been dominated by Sharad Pawar for the last several years. However, the Indian Wrestling Federation has taken big action to push this dominance. The Maharashtra Wrestling Council led by Sharad Pawar has been dismissed. The decision was taken at the annual general meeting of the National Wrestling Association in New Delhi.

Sharad Pawar has reacted after the dismissal of the Maharashtra Wrestling Council. "Politics in Maharashtra has nothing to do with the dismissal of the Wrestling Association. In the last few days, there have been many complaints about the work of the wrestling team. After that, I had asked the general secretary of the association Balasaheb Landage to improve it" Sharad Pawar clarified.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi had to lose power in some recent power struggles in the state. After that, many are surprised by this action of Maharashtra Wrestling Council. The Maharashtra Wrestling Council has been complaining for the last few years. The same Pune District Wrestling Association was in the lead. He had presented a question mark on the accumulated expenditure of the State Wrestling Council.