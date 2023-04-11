NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, will not oppose demand for JPC probe into Adani issue for sake of opposition unity

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said although his outfit does not agree with the demand of anti-BJP parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against the Adani group, it will not go against their stand for the sake of Opposition unity.

The former Union minister had earlier said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have a majority if a joint House panel is formed given its numerical strength in Parliament and this would lead to doubts on the outcome of such a probe.

The opinion of our friendly parties (on JPC) is different from ours, but we want to maintain our unity. I gave my opinion (on futility of JPC probe), but if our colleagues (Opposition parties) feel that JPC is a must then we will not oppose it.

On Saturday, the Rajya Sabha MP said he is not completely opposed to a JPC probe into the charges against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court-appointed inquiry committee will be more useful and effective in dealing with the matter.

The panel will also be headed by the BJP. So who will control the panel and what will be its influence on the report? Pawar had asked, seeking to drive home the point that a parliamentary probe committee will have a limited scope.