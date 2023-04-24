NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement sparks debate on MVA's alliance for 2024 elections

Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, announced on Sunday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will participate in the 2024 elections together. This statement has led to a debate in political circles, with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and State Congress President Nana Patole commenting on the matter.

State Congress President Nana Patole stated that the Congress party's stance is crystal clear. They will fight alongside any party that opposes the BJP. Though some allies may hold different opinions, the critical issue at hand is the threat to the Constitution, rising inflation, and poverty. Therefore, the Congress party will combat the BJP alongside anyone who supports their cause.

As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching in a year and the assembly elections in less than a year and a half, political parties in the state have begun campaigning. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress, NCP, and Thackeray faction are actively holding vajramutha sabhas against the BJP, which holds power in the Centre and the state. While the three parties have expressed interest in contesting elections together, a recent statement by Sharad Pawar has caused doubts about their alliance.

At an event in Amravati, Sharad Pawar was asked about the possibility of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) contesting the 2024 elections together. In response, he said that it's too early to say whether they will fight together or not. While the desire is there, it's not enough, and he can't make any promises at this point.