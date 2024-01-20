NCP Disqualification Hearing Update: Speaker Seeks Additional Time for Sharad Pawar vs. Ajit Pawar Decision

The hearing on the disqualification of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) lawmakers in Maharashtra is expected to be delayed, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said Saturday.The hearing was scheduled to conclude on Jan. 31, but Narvekar said he needs more time to allow both sides to present their cases. He said he will seek permission from the Supreme Court to extend the hearing.

The NCP is divided into two factions, one led by former chief minister Sharad Pawar and the other by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The factions are fighting for control of the party.The Supreme Court had ruled in December that the NCP lawmakers could continue to hold office while the disqualification hearing was ongoing.

Jayant Patil, a leader of the Sharad Pawar faction, accused the Ajit Pawar faction of seeking the extension of time to delay the hearing. "Ajit Pawar's group sought an extension of time. Our lawyers opposed them. But the Speaker asked for time. I thought our testimony would take place today. But now it has been given on the 23rd," Patil said. "Anil Patil joined our party in 2019. They do not know how our party works." However, Ajit Pawar's faction has not commented on the allegations.