NCP faces setback as Bhagirath Bhalke to meet Telangana CM, sparks political speculation

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has faced a significant setback in Pandharpur. NCP leader Bhagirath Bhalke has left for Hyderabad to meet the Chief Minister of Telangana Chandrasekhar Rao. KCR arranged a special flight for Bhalke in Solapur on Tuesday, but due to technical reasons, it landed in Pune. Bhalke and his family have departed for Hyderabad this morning. This is seen as a major blow to the NCP due to Bhalke's influential political role.

Furthermore, there are indications that Bhagirath Bhalke may run as a candidate for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the 2024 Assembly elections. The outcome of his meeting with Rao will play a crucial role in shaping his political future.

During the presence of Sharad Pawar, Abhijit Patil, the Chairman of Vithal Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana, joined the Nationalist Congress Party. Following this, Bhagirath Bhalke, representing the NCP, made contact with Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Minister of Telangana, at his office to discuss party affiliation. However, until today, Bhalke had played a "wait and watch" role. But today, he embarked on a chartered flight to Hyderabad in the morning. Accompanied by his mother Jayshree Bhalke, wife Pranita Bhalke, brother Vyankat Bhalke, sons Rudratej Bhalke and Shouryatej Bhalke, former MLA Shankar Dhongde, Maruti Jadhav, and others, Bhalke headed to meet the Chief Minister of Telangana.