'NCP has stabbed us in the back', says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Wednesday reacted over NCP-BJP alliance for Zila Parishad polls. Patole said, NCP has stabbed us in the back. If NCP wants enmity, do it from the front, we are ready for it. Maharashtra government is formed by 3 parties (Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress) under Common Minimum Program.



In 2-2.5 yrs, NCP took away some of our party members. It forged alliance with BJP for Gondia Zilla Parishad. If we want an enemy, we want someone who is openly an enemy. If they backstab while being beside us, they will be asked questions. We will discuss this with our high command and we will do whatever they tell us, said Patole.

He also commented on Supreme Court's decision on sedition law saying that,"Since BJP government is formed, sedition law has been misused in various parts of the country, and the Central government is punishing innocents under this. We welcome the Supreme Court's decision on sedition law."

At present, about 14 Municipal and 25 Zilla Parishad elections are likely to be held. If the state Election Commission announces the election program as per the order of the Supreme Court, mini assembly elections will be held in the state.

