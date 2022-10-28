NCP leader Ajit Pawar says projects going out of Maharashtra despite conducive environment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2022 07:51 PM 2022-10-28T19:51:15+5:30 2022-10-28T19:52:03+5:30
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar expressed disappointment over Airbus and Tata consortium's military aircraft project going to Gujarat instead of Maharashtra.
He also said the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government must take some action about big-ticket project going out of the state, PTI reported.
"No doubt projects should be developed in multiple states, but why shift a project proposed to be set up in one state to another? Despite the conducive environment in Maharashtra, projects are being shifted elsewhere," the former deputy chief minister said.
Airbus and a Tata consortium have chosen Vadodara in Gujarat as the site for its Rs 22,000 crore project to build C-295 military aircraft.Open in app