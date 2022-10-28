NCP leader Ajit Pawar says projects going out of Maharashtra despite conducive environment

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar expressed disappointment over Airbus and Tata consortium's military aircraft project going to Gujarat instead of Maharashtra.

He also said the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government must take some action about big-ticket project going out of the state, PTI reported.

"No doubt projects should be developed in multiple states, but why shift a project proposed to be set up in one state to another? Despite the conducive environment in Maharashtra, projects are being shifted elsewhere," the former deputy chief minister said.

Airbus and a Tata consortium have chosen Vadodara in Gujarat as the site for its Rs 22,000 crore project to build C-295 military aircraft.