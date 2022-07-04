NCP leader Ajit Pawar slams BJP and rebel MLAs

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said why there is a need to constantly declare that Eknath Shinde is a Shiv Sainik. "Need to introspect on this," he said. He further said MLAs act of "dancing on the table" after Eknath Shinde became CM was inappropriate.

Talking about the political crisis in the state he said, "There is something fishy when a party with 106 MLAs does not get the CM post. When BJP MLAs approach Sena ministers for work, they will never fail to remind them that they are in the chair."

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 144 in the Maharashtra Assembly, headcount still going on.



The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.