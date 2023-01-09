NCP leader Ajit Pawar slams Centre for restrictions mills from exporting sugar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar slammed the Centre for restricting the mills from exporting sugar at a time when prices are soaring in the international market.

According to Pawar, due to the sugar policy, the produce is being smuggled into Bangladesh and other countries. He

also alleged that Uttar Pradesh-based sugar mills are selling their export quota to other mills for around Rs600 per 50kg bag.

Pawar said, We had opposed the quota system for export of sugar since beginning. Right now sugar is being sold between Rs 3,900 and Rs 4,000 per quintal in the global market as production has declined in Brazil. The domestic price is around 3,200 per quintal. It is the perfect time for the mills to make some money and this would have ultimately benefited the farmers.

According to a report of TOI, Pawar was in Chandgad town of Kolhapur district to lay the foundation stone of a trauma care centre and sub-district hospital that were approved during the two-and-a-half-year tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government during the Covid-19 pandemic.