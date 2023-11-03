NCP leader Anil Deshmukh gets court approval to travel outside Mumbai till January

In a significant development in the ongoing Rs 100 crore extortion case, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently out on bail, has been granted a conditional relaxation in his bail terms. A Special Court in Mumbai has allowed him to travel outside Greater Mumbai until January 31, 2024, provided he submits a security deposit of Rs one lakh to the court before leaving the city.

The court order also mandates that Mr. Deshmukh share his travel itinerary with the investigating agency in advance. The relaxation is granted in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in a previous order dated December 12, 2022, by the Hon'ble Bombay High Court.

The court order stipulates that Mr. Deshmukh must not interact with any witnesses mentioned in the complaint or attempt to influence them in any manner. Additionally, he is required to furnish his travel itinerary to the office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai before departing Greater Mumbai. Upon his return, Mr. Deshmukh must inform the CBI office in Mumbai.

Anil Deshmukh had been released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in December of the previous year, following the Bombay High Court's denial of the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea to extend the stay on his bail.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021, which stated that he had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police officers.