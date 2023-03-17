NCP leader Anil Deshmukh gets court's nod to visit Nagpur and Delhi for 39 days

Special PMLA and CBI courts allowed former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to visit his hometown Nagpur as well as New Delhi between March 18 to April 26.

Nationalist Congress Party leader is currently out on bail. The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) also directed him to deposit a security of Rs one lakh before leaving the city.

Last month too the courts had granted similar applications by Deshmukh. Deshmukh is an accused in money laundering and corruption cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), respectively.

One of his bail conditions is not to leave the city without the permission of the courts. In two separate applications filed through advocate Inderpal Singh, Deshmukh sought permission to travel outside Mumbai. He wanted to visit Nagpur to maintain social and family ties, and consult his lawyer in Delhi, he said.

The NCP leader was arrested by the ED in November 2021 and the CBI arrested him in April 2022. He was in judicial custody for over a year before the Bombay High Court granted him bail.