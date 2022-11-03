NCP leader Jayant Patil says Shinde govt was formed for serving Gujarat instead of Maharashtra

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil salmmed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over the loss of big industrial projects, acusing it of serving Gujarat.

Projects are being shifted to Gujarat and the chief minister and deputy chief minister are mute spectators. Had the Vendanta-Foxconn project come to the state, it would have generated three to four lakh jobs directly or indirectly, Patil said.

According to a report of PTI, speaking at a protest organized by the NCP here to demand resumption of police recruitment, he also said that a group like Tata choosing another state for its project was an embarrassment for the government.

Conspiracy was hatched to bring a new government in the state so that the (new) government would serve Gujarat more than Maharashtra, he further claimed.