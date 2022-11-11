NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested for stopping screening of Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev

Former minister Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad arrested after a complaint was registered against him for forcefully stopped the screening of Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev.

Jitendra Awhad was arrested on Friday in Thane's Vartak Nagar. Nine of his supporters were also arrested, said a police official.

According to reports, Awhad and his supporters manhandled people who had come to watch the Marathi movie. The NCP leader was arrested under sections 141, 143, 146, 149 and 323 of the Indian penal Code (IPC). Apart from Awhad, seven NCP workers were also arrested. They could be take to the court today itself. The complaint was reportedly registered by the viewers of the movie.

Today, senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was summoned by police for probe in a suppressed voice we heard that there's pressure from above, we don't know who called not accusing anyone. Maharashtra police are the best police and we're proud of them, Sule, reported ANI.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said beating up movie-goers for watching Har Har Mahadev will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.