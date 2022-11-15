NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets anticipatory bail by Thane sessions court

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad has been granted anticipatory bail by the Thane sessions court in the molestation case registered against him.

According to the complainant, on November 13, when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had come to inaugurate the Mumbra-Shilphata Y-Junction flyover, the NCP leader held her hand and pushed her aside when she was on her way to meet the CM along with other people.

Late on Sunday night, the 40-year-old woman, a social worker from Mumbra, filed a complaint alleging that while Awhad was moving through the crowd, he pushed her touching her shoulders in an inappropriate way and said ‘why are you standing in the middle?’ The woman allegedly went to Mumbra police station soon after meeting the CM. Officials of Mumbra police station confirmed that a case under section 354 (molestation) of the IPC had been registered against Awhad.