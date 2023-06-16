NCP leader Vandana Mohite arrested for assaulting police in Pune

In the late hours of Thursday, Vandana Mohite, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) hailing from Daund, was apprehended by Yawat police. This came after a heated argument escalated into a physical assault on police officers at the Kasurdi toll road in Pune.

Vandana Mohite, the president of NCP's Baramati Lok Sabha Doctor Cell, reportedly got into a dispute with the on-duty police personnel during the Ashadhi Wari on June 15. The incident occurred when the police were managing traffic and blocking the route towards Pune.

During the incident, Police Naik Nitin Kohak was stationed at the location when Vandana Mohite initiated a confrontation with the police, resulting in the alleged assault. She is also accused of removing barricades, causing obstruction to government work. The Yawat Police Station has filed a case against Vandana Mohite under sections 353, 323, and 332 of the Indian Penal Code.

Subsequently, during the late hours of Thursday, the police apprehended Mohite from her residence. The authorities are currently carrying out additional investigations to gather more information and evidence pertaining to the incident.