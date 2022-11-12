NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad granted bail by Thane court

Published: November 12, 2022 04:46 PM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad was granted bail by a Thane court along with 12 others, Awhad ...

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad granted bail by Thane court

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad was granted bail by a Thane court along with 12 others, Awhad was arrested on Friday in connection with an FIR registered against him for forcibly shutting down the screening of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev.

Jitendra Awhad  confirmed the news on his Twitter handle. According to reports, Awhad and his supporters manhandled people who had come to watch the Marathi movie. The NCP leader was arrested under sections 141, 143, 146, 149 and 323 of the Indian penal Code (IPC). 

 

