NCP MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena MPs to meet Union Minister Amit Shah over border issue

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2022 12:01 PM 2022-12-09T12:01:26+5:30 2022-12-09T12:02:18+5:30
Amid the simmering border row, a meeting is underway between Union Minister Amit Shah and delegation of MPs of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi parties (comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress) over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.
NCP MP Supriya Sule is leading the delegation, apart from the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, other pressing matters related to Maharashtra will be discussed in the meeting.
Earlier, Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the border issue between Karnataka and Maharashtra and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak up regarding it.
For the past 10 days, a new issue has cropped up in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister of our neighbouring state, Karnataka has been speaking nonsense.
NCP MP Supriya Sule leads a delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) MPs to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue and other pressing matters related to Maharashtra. The meeting is underway. pic.twitter.com/cnniBIWC4w— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022