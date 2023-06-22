NCP requests investigation on Deepak Kesarkar's assertion regarding Shinde-led revolt

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would have shot himself if his uprising against the Shiv Sena leadership last year had failed. On Thursday, the NCP sought an investigation into this statement.

The minister's comment must be taken very seriously, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement. An inquiry must be conducted to find out if he (Shinde) was being pressured with an adverse action if he failed to fulfil the task, Crasto said. Why would a man of Eknath Shinde's political standing want to take such a drastic step upon failure? the NCP leader asked.

Kesarkar on Tuesday alleged that Shinde, who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, was insulted on the Shiv Sena foundation day (June 19) last year. Shinde saheb is a genuine human being and a true Shiv Sainik. He (Shinde) had said if my revolt failed, I would have sent all the (rebel) MLAs back. I would have made a call (to Matoshree the private home of Thackeray family in suburban Bandra) and said I made a mistake, but the MLAs are not at fault and then I would have shot myself in the head, Kesarkar claimed.

