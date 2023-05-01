NCP retains dominance in Western Maharashtra, MVA emerges as key player in APMC polls

In more than 200 Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) across the state, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has emerged as the largest victorious alliance, and these elections have witnessed the emergence of several new political equations.

The elections for 281 out of the total 306 APMCs were conducted in two phases last week, with the voting happening on April 27 and 30. Even though the final results are still pending, it seems that the NCP and BJP have made significant gains in these elections.

It appears that the NCP has been successful in retaining its dominance in Western Maharashtra, parts of North Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Meanwhile, the BJP seems to have made significant gains in Vidarbha, along with parts of North Maharashtra and Marathwada, and also made some progress in Western Maharashtra.

However, due to the nature of these elections where candidates compete independently, a complete party-wise breakdown of the results was not immediately available.

The Congress party failed to replicate its previous performance, and the Shinde faction did not fare well in these elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) did not contest in significant numbers. It will be intriguing to observe how these elections impact state politics since new equations emerged at the grassroots level.