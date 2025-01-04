NCP Rushes to Calm Chhagan Bhujbal's Anger; Sunil Tatkare to Meet Him Soon

Mahayuti secured a massive majority in the 2024 assembly elections, but a dramatic humiliation unfolded during the cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution that followed. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who was unhappy about being excluded from the cabinet, publicly expressed his strong displeasure and criticized Ajit Pawar harshly. Bhujbal also met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sparking discussions in political circles. Following this, efforts are being made by Ajit Pawar’s NCP to persuade Bhujbal, and sources suggest that these efforts have gained momentum. Sunil Tatkare, an NCP leader and MP, provided updates on the matter.

Speaking to the media, Tatkare addressed Bhujbal's discontent, noting that Bhujbal had expressed similar concerns even while in Delhi. Afterward, Bhujbal went on a foreign tour but has since returned. Tatkare, who had been on a tour of Raigad-Ratnagiri for the past five to six days and held an organizational meeting there, believes that discussions with Bhujbal will take place within the next one to two days. He expressed confidence that the matter of Bhujbal's displeasure will be resolved.

As the state president, Tatkare also revealed plans for a two-day camp on January 18 and 19 at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The camp will host 250 invitees, including sitting MPs, sitting MLAs, former MPs and MLAs, all assembly election candidates, heads of frontal cells, and other special invitees. Tatkare clarified that the primary aim of the camp is to prepare a five-year roadmap for the party's future.

Regarding the party's performance in the 2024 elections, Tatkare highlighted that NCP won 41 seats, securing a solid strike rate and positioning the party in second place. However, he emphasized that the party's goal is to expand its presence across the state. A membership registration campaign will begin this month, and Tatkare stressed that organizational work must be accelerated. He also mentioned that the party’s efforts will focus on addressing issues pertinent to various sectors of society and exploring ways to strengthen the party’s position in the future.