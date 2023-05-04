NCP set to end speculations with announcement of new president on Friday

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is expected to select its new president on Friday. Sharad Pawar has instructed the committee of party leaders responsible for choosing a new leader to meet on May 5 instead of May 6. The committee is headed by Praful Patel and includes Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Anil Deshmukh.

NCP's National Vice President, Praful Patel, stated yesterday that Sharad Pawar will continue to hold the position of party chief until he changes his mind about stepping down. Therefore, there will be no discussions regarding the selection of a successor until such time that this happens.

In addition, Patel clarified that he is not a contender for the top position in the party. As for the committee established by Sharad Pawar on Tuesday to select a new leader, it did not convene on Wednesday, according to Patel.

“There is no vacancy,” he said. “Whether Pawar remains president or not, he is the party’s identity and soul.” The party was trying to persuade Pawar to reconsider his decision, Patel said.

“Party workers should have patience and stop resigning from their posts en masse [in protest against Pawar’s decision],” he said.

Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal said that he was of the view that Supriya Sule was ideal for a “national role”.

“She has been doing well as a parliamentarian. So there will be no problem on deciding the new president. Ajit Pawar should handle the responsibility of the state. The division of work is already there,” he said, and added that it was his personal view.

Bhujbal's opinion is noteworthy as it indicates that there is a faction within the party that advocates for Supriya Sule, Pawar's daughter, to assume the leadership role.