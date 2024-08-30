NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Declines Certain Measures of Newly Accorded Z-Plus Security Cover

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was recently granted Z-plus security cover, is reported to have turned down certain measures suggested by security agencies. The Centre provided him with Z-plus protection from the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) VIP security wing following a threat assessment by central agencies. However, Pawar is said to have expressed that he was not informed about the reasons for the enhanced security.

The 83-year-old former Maharashtra Chief Minister is reported to have rejected proposals to deploy additional security personnel inside his residence in the national capital. He has also declined recommendations to change the vehicle he uses for city travel and to have two security personnel accompany him inside his vehicle.

Pawar agreed to the proposal to increase the height of the boundary walls of his Delhi residence as part of the enhanced security measures. The former Defence Minister reportedly communicated this during a meeting with representatives from the CRPF, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, Central Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, and the Union Home Ministry on Friday.

Sources had said that after the assessment recommended a strong security cover for Pawar, the Union home ministry asked the CRPF to give him Z-plus protection. Fifty-five armed CRPF personnel have been earmarked for the task.

