Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant Says ‘Sitting Next to NCP Peers at Cabinet Meetings Feels Like Vomiting After Coming Out’ (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant has claimed that he experiences a sense of nausea after attending cabinet meetings where he sits beside his NCP colleagues. His comments have elicited a strong response from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

At an event on Thursday, Maharashtra's Health Minister Tanaji Sawant described himself as a staunch Shiv Sainik who has always had difficulties getting along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders. “Even if we sit next to each other in the cabinet, I feel like vomiting after coming out,” Sawant said.

Watch:

The BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar's NCP form the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state. NCP spokesperson and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amol Mitkari condemned Sawant’s comments, questioning whether it is solely the responsibility of his party to maintain the coalition's unity.