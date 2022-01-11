NCP to ally with SP for UP polls; contest in Goa, Manipur: Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 11 In a significant political development, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar announced on Tuesday that his party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur.

Stating that the party will join hands with the Samajwadi Party-led front coming up in Uttar Pradesh, Pawar said that he would attend a meeting convened next week to discuss and finalise alliances and poll strategies for the northern state, which will go to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

"Of the five states going to the polls, we shall be contesting in three states. We plan to work out alliances with like-minded parties," Pawar told mediapersons here.

While the NCP would be joining the SP-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh, in Manipur, the party is cobbling up an understanding with the Congress, with which it shares power in Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi

