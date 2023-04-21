NCP to contest in nine seats for Karnataka assembly elections

The Karnataka state assembly elections are approaching soon, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its decision to participate in the election. The party is preparing for the election and has also finalized the number of seats it will contest in Karnataka.

As per the reports, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced that it will contest in nine constituencies across seven districts of Karnataka. As per their statement, the party will field candidates in Kodagu (1 seat), Mysuru (1), Belgaum (1), Bijapur (3 seats), Koppal (1), Haveri (1), and Vijay Nagar (1).