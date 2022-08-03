NCP workers attacked Uday Samant's car, claims Gopichand Padalkar

Rebel MLA of Eknath Shinde faction and former state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant's car was attacked. Some Shiv Sainiks have been arrested in this case. Strong reactions are now coming from the Shinde group to protest this attack. The conflict between the Shiv Sena and the Shinde group is now seen to be moving to the next stage. In this, accusations are now being made against Uday Samant. Reacting to this, BJP leader and MLA Gopichand Padalkar created a sensation by claiming that he was not a Shiv Sainik, but a NCP activist. NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress have reached such a state of 'Mhasoba no wife, Satwai no husband'. Gopichand Padalkar has made a serious allegation that NCP activists are shouting slogans in the name of Shiv Sena and that Uday Samant's car was attacked by NCP.