NCP workers protest against Maha minister Abdul Sattar over his alleged comments against Supriya Sule

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers staged a protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar alleging he used objectionable language against NCP MP Supriya Sule.

Facing flak, Sattar has expressed regret if his comment hurt anyone, but maintained that he did not make any remark against Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, PTI reported.

Sattar, who belongs to Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said he did not make any remarks against women. Sattar, who represents the Sillod constituency in Aurangabad district, allegedly used a derogatory word referring to Sule when reporters asked him about khoke (boxes of money) jibe.

Another NCP leader Eknath Khadse also condemned the comments made by Sattar and said the chief minister should teach some manners to the agriculture minister.